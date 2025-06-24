Hebron to Hebron: Fundraising walk from Norwich to Northumberland
They will be walking more than 300 miles along the east coast between June 30 and July 4 to raise awareness of and funds for women fleeing domestic abuse, recovering from addiction, or facing mental health challenges.
Hebron to Hebron 2 follows the success of the original walk and sees Emma Pawsey (CEO of Hebron Housing) and Clare Pretty (Supported Housing Officer) make stops, if all goes to plan, in Skegness, Hull, Scarborough and Hartlepool – then get to the village in Northumberland on Friday, July 4.
The walk will end with a special welcome evening hosted by Mitford Church, where Emma and Clare will share the story of Hebron’s work before returning to Norwich on Saturday.
Each night’s accommodation has been privately donated by generous supporters.
“Ten years ago, I was starting my own recovery journey,” says Clare, who now helps other women do the same.
“Walking this route is about gratitude, but also action – so other women have the same chance I did.”
Emma, who has led Hebron Housing for over a decade, has helped hundreds of women find safety and stability.
She said: “Every woman deserves a second chance, whether she’s escaping domestic violence, struggling with addiction, or navigating mental health battles. This walk is a show of strength for all of them.”
For more information and to make a donation, go to www.justgiving.com/campaign/hebron2hebron
