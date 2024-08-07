Heatherslaw Light Railway makes history with first visit by guest locomotive
Katie, a 0-4-0T engine, wa s on service for four days including an evening photography charter.
"What an amazing few days we have had,” the railway posted on social media. “Thankyou to everyone that came to see Katie, Bunty and The Lady Augusta.
“Thankyou to all our amazing staff and volunteers - without them it wouldn’t have been possible.
"And a massive thankyou to Ravenglass & Eskdale Railway Preservation Society and Ravenglass & Eskdale Railway Co for letting us have the beautiful Katie here!”
Built in 1896 by Sir Arthur Heywood for the Duke of Westminster's Eaton Hall in Cheshire, it was sold to the Ravenglass and Eskdale Railway in 1916 and left in 1919.
The remains of the locomotive returned to Cumbria in 1982. In 1992, a heritage group set out to restore the locomotive and this was completed in 2017 at a cost of £50,000.
