Heatherslaw Light Railway makes history with first visit by guest locomotive

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Aug 2024, 13:16 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 13:17 BST

Heatherslaw Light Railway made a bit of history when it welcomed its first guest locomotive in 35 years.

Katie, a 0-4-0T engine, wa s on service for four days including an evening photography charter.

"What an amazing few days we have had,” the railway posted on social media. “Thankyou to everyone that came to see Katie, Bunty and The Lady Augusta.

“Thankyou to all our amazing staff and volunteers - without them it wouldn’t have been possible.

Katie making her way to Etal Station. Picture: Gareth PattersonKatie making her way to Etal Station. Picture: Gareth Patterson
Katie making her way to Etal Station. Picture: Gareth Patterson

"And a massive thankyou to Ravenglass & Eskdale Railway Preservation Society and Ravenglass & Eskdale Railway Co for letting us have the beautiful Katie here!”

Built in 1896 by Sir Arthur Heywood for the Duke of Westminster's Eaton Hall in Cheshire, it was sold to the Ravenglass and Eskdale Railway in 1916 and left in 1919.

The remains of the locomotive returned to Cumbria in 1982. In 1992, a heritage group set out to restore the locomotive and this was completed in 2017 at a cost of £50,000.

