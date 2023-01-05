The emergency call was made at around 10.10am today, after the animal fell around 50ft near to Rocky Island.

The team were also told that the owner of the dog might need assistance, after trying to climb down to their beloved pet.

A total of 10 volunteers shortly arrived on scene but found that the animal had not survived the fall.

Rescue teams were on the scene for an hour and 15 minutes.

They therefore carefully removed the dog – believed to be a gundog – from the rocks and returned it to its owner at the cliff top.

The North East Ambulance Service’s Hazardous Area Response Team was also called to the scene, but was stood down on arrival once it became clear the dog’s owner did not require medical assistance.

