Heartbreak at Seaton Sluice as dog killed in 50ft cliff fall
Blyth coastguard rescue team and volunteers from Tynemouth Life Brigade were called to Seaton Sluice after a dog fell from a cliff.
The emergency call was made at around 10.10am today, after the animal fell around 50ft near to Rocky Island.
The team were also told that the owner of the dog might need assistance, after trying to climb down to their beloved pet.
A total of 10 volunteers shortly arrived on scene but found that the animal had not survived the fall.
They therefore carefully removed the dog – believed to be a gundog – from the rocks and returned it to its owner at the cliff top.
The North East Ambulance Service’s Hazardous Area Response Team was also called to the scene, but was stood down on arrival once it became clear the dog’s owner did not require medical assistance.
The Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade, a shore-based coastal rescue service, have already responded to four call-outs so far this year.