A health and social care champion is bringing its annual event to Berwick this year.

The Healthwatch Northumberland event – called Delivering in Berwick! – will take place at The Maltings on Wednesday, October 23.

It is in two parts, with the first part being held in the studio from 10.30am to noon. This drop-in information event is an opportunity to talk to NHS, community and voluntary services to find out what is available for you and your family.

A sit-down event in the theatre will then take place from 12.30pm to 2pm. There will be a range of health-related speakers and there will also be a review of the work of Healthwatch Northumberland over the past year.

The Maltings in Berwick.

Registration is required for this event at https://bit.ly/HWNAnnualEvent2024

Healthwatch Northumberland project co-ordinator Derry Nugent said: “One key thing we have heard is with all the changes going on, people are not always aware of what services are being delivered in Berwick.”