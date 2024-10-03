Healthwatch Northumberland annual event to take place at The Maltings in Berwick
The Healthwatch Northumberland event – called Delivering in Berwick! – will take place at The Maltings on Wednesday, October 23.
It is in two parts, with the first part being held in the studio from 10.30am to noon. This drop-in information event is an opportunity to talk to NHS, community and voluntary services to find out what is available for you and your family.
A sit-down event in the theatre will then take place from 12.30pm to 2pm. There will be a range of health-related speakers and there will also be a review of the work of Healthwatch Northumberland over the past year.
Registration is required for this event at https://bit.ly/HWNAnnualEvent2024
Healthwatch Northumberland project co-ordinator Derry Nugent said: “One key thing we have heard is with all the changes going on, people are not always aware of what services are being delivered in Berwick.”
