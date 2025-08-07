Healthcare organisation Spectrum Community Health CIC has donated a portion of fundraising efforts from their annual staff survey to Northumbria Blood Bikes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The social enterprise provides healthcare to vulnerable people across the north of England – both within the community and in secure environments.

For each staff member that completes the survey, £10 is added to the fundraiser – with a total of £4,250 raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Blood Bikes, one of three charities sharing the money, receives £1,416 each.

Spectrum staff Kate Shreeve and Jenny Hayes with a Northumbria Blood Bikes volunteer.

Since 2014, the charity’s volunteers have delivered essential blood and medical supplies, out of hours, between hospitals and healthcare sites in North East England. Blood bikes can quickly get through busy traffic to reach their destination.

Northumbria Blood Bikes publicity officer Kirsty Lawrence said: “We are extremely grateful to Spectrum for choosing to support our charity with this amazing donation. As a charity run solely by unpaid volunteers, we have to fundraise in order to continue to be able to deliver our services to support the NHS.

"Last year was our second busiest (since we became operational in 2014) and we have complete over 120,000 jobs since we started. Like everyone, we have been affected by rising costs to keep our fleet on the road - but for every £3 donated we are able to carry out one job and that means that is one person’s healthcare journey we have helped and potentially a life saved.”

Dr Linda Harris, chief executive of Spectrum, said: “Through these donations, we have been able to ensure that Spectrum fulfils its mission to contribute to social causes.”