As part of an end of 2024 update, the team behind the long-awaited new Berwick Community Hospital is reassuring residents over its appearance.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is working with construction partner Merit to build the new facilities and it recently provided details of the project’s progress to stakeholders.

It is also looking ahead to 2025 when Berwick will have the newest community hospital in England and the Well Close Medical Group GP practice will be located within the hospital building and what residents can expect has been set out in a new leaflet that has been sent to people living in Berwick and the surrounding area.

The update to stakeholders acknowledges that some residents have concerns around what the final finish of the external hospital walls will be and it says that “this will be a natural stone in keeping with its surroundings”.

Building work for the new Berwick Community Hospital is progressing well.

It also includes the following: “As many of you will be aware, the hospital site has transformed over the last few months and work continues at pace.

“In addition to the work being carried out on site, there is a huge amount going on behind the scenes. This includes planning the internal design and fit out, procuring everything we need and ensuring that all the services are in place for when our hospital opens next year.

“Dozens of pre-assembled components have been delivered to the site from the Merit factory in Cramlington and put in place.

“All floor areas are complete and work to install an aluminium-framed wall, which will be attached to the building frame, and the external doors has begun. The external cladding and decorative stonework will then be put in place.

An aerial picture showing the location of the hospital site in relation to Berwick town centre.

“Once this is completed, and the building is water-tight, work to fit-out the hospital can begin.

“Areas around the building will start to take shape as the land is levelled off and work is done to prepare to install approach roads and footpaths.

“If you have any queries about the work on site, you can either speak to a member of the Merit team on site or email [email protected]”

The leaflet sent to residents explains the hospital’s key services, that it will add endoscopy and gynaecology services and other services being considered include audiology, dental, dermatology, ophthalmology and urology.

Marion Dickson, executive director for nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals, said: “This project has taken so long to come to fruition, so knowing that we will open the doors of our new hospital to staff and patients in 2025 is fantastic.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank every single person involved, everyone has played an important part. A very special thank you to our Berwick colleagues who have been so flexible, supported and committed to helping ensure our new hospital is the best it can be.

“As detailed in our patient services leaflet that everyone will receive, we are constantly looking to see what additional services we can bring.

“I would also like to thank our local communities in Berwick for your input and support in relation to our new hospital.”