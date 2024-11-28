Health trust holds engagement event for voluntary and community sector organisations in Berwick
This is the third Northumbria Café event to be held this year and it has proven to be successful in developing closer links with the sector to help shape the future of the trust.
The inclusion of organisations in Berwick is of high importance to the trust due to the on-going construction of the new hospital and evaluation of healthcare services in the town.
In attendance were 23 representatives from five organisations including carer groups, Berwick Academy and mental health and youth groups.
Having wide-spread representation allowed for some useful conversations surrounding the three themes of the day, one of which was ‘how the voluntary sector can work closer with Bright, Northumbria Healthcare’s official charity’.
The other two were as follows: ‘how a focus on challenges faced in rural areas can support the trust’s Community Promise’ and ‘how the trust can better support employment, training and work experience for all ages’.
Marion Dickson, Executive Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals, said: “It’s an exciting time for Berwick with the development of the new hospital and the positive changes in how healthcare is provided in the town.
“Often these organisations are providing our patients with extra support before, during and after their time in our care, so it’s of utmost importance that we work closer together so those in our communities have a smooth transition between care and support providers.”
A follow-up meeting will be held next year to reflect on the suggestions made and discuss how they have been implemented.
