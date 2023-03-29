The trust teamed up with Wag & Company, a dog befriending charity, back in 2018.

Called the ’Doggies on Prescription’ service, it initially set out to provide older people in the community with some canine companionship.

Dogs and their owners now visit people in their homes, in care homes and in hospital as contact with four-legged friends is known to help combat loneliness, isolation and bereavement.

As interest in the service grows, the trust and charity are keen to get more dogs involved.

Visits now take place at wards across Northumberland and North Tyneside including Blyth Community Hospital, North Tyneside General Hospital, North Tyneside Intermediate Care Unit, the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington and Wansbeck General Hospital.

And it’s not just patients who benefit – the dogs also spend time with NHS staff.

As a result of the project’s success, the charity is looking to sign up new volunteers for one-to-one and care home visits.

Diane Morton, CEO and chairwoman of Wag & Company, said: “Our partnership with Northumbria Healthcare is a really special one and it’s fantastic how friendship dog Whitley has been ‘adopted’ as the trust’s dog, visiting staff on a regular basis.

The dogs regularly visit Northumberland and North Tyneside hospitals to cheer up patients and staff.

“We are very grateful for the support of the trust’s Bright charity too, but demand is huge and we currently have 212 care and medical placements on our waiting list.

“Recruiting new, and retaining existing volunteers is an ongoing challenge, which is why I would really encourage anyone interested in making a real difference to people’s lives by providing a friendship dog to get in touch.

"You would be amazed how much it can brighten someone’s day.”

Brenda Longstaff, head of the Bright charity, added: “Our role is to fund things that the NHS does not, but which support a better experience for our patients and staff. The visits by Whitley and other friendship dogs are a perfect example of how something a little bit different can have a huge positive impact.”

Wag & Company is a charity specialising in dog-befriending services for older dog lovers in their own homes, as well as in care or in hospitals, to help combat loneliness, isolation and bereavement.

