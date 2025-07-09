Healthwatch Northumberland has released its 2024–2025 Annual Report, showcasing how residents’ feedback is shaping health and social care services across the county.

Over the past year, the independent health and social care champion supported more than 2,000 people with support and information, gathered insights from over 800 residents and published 22 reports tackling issues from audiology to women’s health.

The report highlights key achievements including visits to local care homes leading to real improvements in activities, communication and facilities, supporting over 3,800 residents across the region to share their experiences of dental care, contributing to a regional action plan, reaching communities in rural areas – including farmers, fishermen and people living rurally – 122 in-person events across the county and improving online information about adult social care.

Healthwatch Northumberland chair Peter Standfield, who stepped down at the end of June, said: “Thanks to the impressive efforts of our small but dedicated team of staff and volunteers, we were able to increase the number and locations of our regular listening events, hear more from younger people including in schools, and, by exercising our power to Enter and View, explore the experiences of residents living in care homes.”

Derry Nugent, Healthwatch Northumberland project co-ordinator, said: “The way people can give feedback about health and care services will change in the coming years.

“For 2025/26, Healthwatch Northumberland will prioritise work around GP access – particularly digital services – dentistry and adult social care, including hospital discharge and respite care, following feedback from our annual survey.”

The full report is available at: bit.ly/HWNAnnualReport2024-25