A total of 36 pupils, 14 per cent of the Year 11 cohort, gained five or more of the highest 7 to 9 grades (previously A*-A).

Notable individual performances include the following – 10 or more subjects awarded at grade 8 and 9: Isabella Cramspey and Rebecca Shaw; 10 or more subjects awarded at grade 7, 8 and 9: Joe Alderson, Katy Bullock, Lucy Congleton, Emily Hall, Rebecca Nicholson, Charlie Stuart, Kathryn Dawson, Dominic Walters and Emilie Willats.

Ponteland High School headteacher Stefan McElwee said: “We’re delighted to celebrate some outstanding GCSE results across all subject areas.

Left, Dominic Walters and Rebecca Nicholson. Right, Dominic Walters, Joe Alderson and Charlie Stuart.

“We’ve seen results fall back into line with national 2019 outcomes, reflecting a slow return to normality for our students. However, we do need to acknowledge that this cohort have had significant disruption in recent years.

“They joined Ponteland High in Year 8 (in September 2019) as part of the local re-organisation of schools and were then immediately impacted that same academic year by Covid.

“That being said, in the face of these challenges, our Year 11 students have shown admirable determination and resilience.

“All of our students should be extremely proud of themselves; they have shown a strength of character and work ethic to be proud of. I look forward to celebrating their results with them and welcoming many of them back into our Sixth Form.