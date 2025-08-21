Its students have achieved outstanding grades across all subject areas, reflecting their hard work and determination.

An impressive 53 pupils (22 per cent of the cohort) achieved five or more of the highest grades – grades 7-9, previously A*-A. There were many notable individual performances and those with 10 or more subjects awarded at grade 7-9 include the following.

Lily Anderson, Elke Carls, Abha Gautam, Jeevan Ghai, Eve Hallissey, Ryan Ho, Kairon Lawrence, Chloe Rivers, Daisy Rushmer, Zoe Steele, George Whitney, James Willats.

Ponteland High School headteacher Stefan McElwee said: “We are delighted to celebrate another set of excellent GCSE results. We have maintained strong results across all subjects, with 152 grade 9s awarded to students across the curriculum.

“A third of all grades awarded this year were 7, 8 and 9, which is a wonderful achievement for both students and staff in school.”

“All of our students should be extremely proud of themselves. They have shown an impressive work ethic and a commitment to their studies and additional revision opportunities provided by staff in school.

“I look forward to celebrating their results with them and welcoming many of them back into our sixth form.

“They will be joining us in September to begin their A-level studies and I am confident that they will continue to excel in a range of post 16 courses.”

Elke Carls and Lily Anderson.

George Whitney.

Freya Lattimore, Lexi Brooks, Isabella Samples, Nuala Brennan.

Ponteland High School headteacher Stefan McElwee.