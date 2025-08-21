Headteacher praise following GCSEs success for students at Berwick Academy

Achievements across a wide range of subjects have shown continued improvement for the school on previous years.

The school has praised both staff and families for the support given to students throughout their studies and congratulated all learners on their results that have been achieved because of their dedication and commitment.

Headteacher Ben Ryder said: “We are absolutely delighted with this year’s results, which demonstrate the hard work and dedication of our wonderful students.

“We are looking forward to welcoming many of them back into our Sixth Form and for those moving on to college or apprenticeships, we wish them every success in their future endeavours.”

1 . Berwick Academy GCSEs 2025 There were some excellent achievements across all subjects. Photo: Supplied by the school Photo Sales

2 . Berwick Academy GCSEs 2025 All smiles on GCSE results day at Berwick Academy. Photo: Supplied by the school Photo Sales

3 . Berwick Academy GCSEs 2025 Picture from GCSE results day at Berwick Academy. Photo: Supplied by the school Photo Sales

4 . Berwick Academy GCSEs 2025 There were some excellent achievements across all subjects. Photo: Supplied by the school Photo Sales