Headquarters of Northumberland Domestic Abuse Service refurbished
The Hexham-based HQ was transformed into a bright, welcoming space for the adults, children and young people it supports, who have been affected by domestic violence and abuse throughout Northumberland.
The charity, which supports victims of abuse and highlights the particular challenges they face in rural areas, opened the doors of its new-look building to show around the supporter who contributed to the refurbishment. NDAS also provides specialist support and counselling for children, and it coordinates direct prevention work delivered in schools and with youth groups to discuss healthy relationships, domestic abuse and sexual consent.
Northumbria Police and crime commissioner, Susan Dungworth, said: “NDAS is so important. It is a very personal service delivered by local people who understand the challenges particular to Northumberland and its small, rural communities.”
The crime commissioner added that she recognises the need to continue training for police officers in understanding domestic abuse and dealing with it appropriately
High Sheriff of Northumberland Lucia Bridgeman, whose office also helps to fund NDAS, said: “NDAS provides a vital service both in supporting people affected by domestic abuse and in raising awareness of what healthy relationships look like through its valuable work in schools. We know that one in four women and one in six men are experiencing some form of domestic abuse and NDAS plays a vital role in supporting victims and survivors, and in raising awareness throughout the community.”
Elliot Architects designed the refurbishment at no cost, and other businesses which made contributions include Lumen Loom lighting, Polyflor, CM Flooring, Spruced Up, Darcy & Co, and building suppliers JT Dove and Jewson.
Funding for the office transformation was provided by councillors, the Sir James Knott Trust, The Community Chest, Screwfix, Ikea, The Rothley Trust, the High Sherriff of Northumberland, and Screwfix.
NDAS offers a free and confidential service, and works closely with local organisations to provide people affected by domestic abuse with specialist support.
The NDAS phone line, 01434 60 80 30, is open Monday to Friday from 9pm to 5pm, except bank holidays.
