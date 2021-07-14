Head to Hauxley for some wild fun this summer

A stoat at Hauxley. Picture by Tim Mason.

And there is more good news for visitors as there have been recent sightings of rabbits and stoats, tiny bank voles have are frequently being spotted searching for fruit, nuts and small insects, and the swallows have returned for the summer – it is well worth a visit to see these agile acrobats flying above the lakes.

As for the events, the first two sessions will take place this coming Tuesday with Minibeast Safari (10.30am to 11.45am) and Brilliant Birds (2pm to 3.15pm). There is another Brilliant Birds on Tuesday, August 3 (2pm to 3.15pm) and another Minibeast Safari on Tuesday, August 17 (10.30am to 11.45am).

Wild Crafting is on Tuesday, July 27 (10.30am to noon) and the dates for the Shelter Building activity are Tuesday, July 27 (2pm to 3.25pm) and Tuesday, August 31 (10.30am to 11.45am).

Animal Tracks and Trails are on both Tuesday, August 3 (10.30am to 11.45am) and Tuesday, August 17 (2pm to 3.15pm).

And finally, there is an opportunity to enjoy Bird Nest Box Making on Tuesday, August 10 (10.30am to 11:45am, 12.30pm to 1.45pm and 2.30pm to 3.45pm) and Insect Home Making on Tuesday, August 24 (10.30am to 11:45am, 12.30pm to 1.45pm and 2.30pm to 3.45pm).

Places need to be booked – go to www.nwt.org.uk/events to find out more about age restrictions and to make a booking.