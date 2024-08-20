Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team from Hays Travel in Ashington organised a charity football tournament to raise funds for a leading mental health charity.

The tournament took place at Ashington Football Club on August 4 with 84 local players each donating £10 to take part.

As well as cheering on the football, spectators enjoyed face painting, food stalls, an ice cream van, toy stall, bar, and entertainment from local radio station, Koast.

The event raised a total of £1,600 to be donated to leading young person’s mental health charity, YoungMinds.

Footballers at Hays Travel’s charity tournament at Ashington Football Club. Image: Hays Travel.

Julia Garden, from YoungMinds, said: “We are honoured that Hays Travel chose to support YoungMinds. We’re leading the fight for a future where all young minds are supported and empowered, whatever the challenges, and we could not continue our work without the generosity of many individuals. They are absolute stars and we are so grateful.”

Each Hays Travel branch is provided with a £500 budget to use for fundraising and charity work in their local area. £200 of this is to be used to fundraise for charities which support young people’s mental health and £300 can be used for charities chosen by the branch.

Abbie Trotter, from Hays Travel in Ashington, said: “We would like to thank everyone who donated and played to help raise as much money as possible. It was lovely to see the local community come together, have a fun family day out, and raise money for such an important cause.”

Elliot Prothero, who played on the day, said: “The team at Hays Travel planned and executed a great day, and clearly a lot of thought and effort had been put in. The football itself was in good spirit, and well played by all involved, hence the limping by the end for some!

“It went so well that people, including myself, have already asked about the chance to play in something similar next year. It was a fun day of football and fundraising, and so nice to see a local store engaging with the community to raise funds for charity.”

In the last year, Hays Travel’s Local Community Partnership initiative across its retail network has donated over £142,642 to local charities.