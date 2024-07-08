Haven’s Northumberland recruitment drive offers a range of summer jobs
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is an employer that welcomes individuals of all ages and experience levels.
Available roles cover a range of functions, including activities and leisure – supervising various activities such as target shooting, archery, rock climbing and more – housekeeping, life-guarding and hospitality.
Nola Ferguson, head of talent acquisition at Haven, said: “As we prepare for yet another busy summer season in Northumberland, it’s an exciting time for talented individuals from the local community to join our dynamic and award-winning team.
“Haven is a fantastic place to work for people of all levels of experience, with comprehensive training programmes in place for every position.
“From school-leavers wanting to take their first steps on the career ladder to individuals looking for part-time employment over the summer months, there is a perfect role available at Haven – with many team members returning to our parks year after year.”
Haven employs more than 16,000 people across the UK and offers a full programme of activities and entertainment alongside being located next to some of the country’s most beautiful beaches.
It is expecting to welcome 3.6million holidaymakers in 2024, an increase of 13% from 2023.
To find out more about job opportunities at Haven and to see a full list of the vacancies available, go to https://jobs.haven.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.