Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Holiday park operator Haven is preparing for the summer season by offering dozens of jobs across its Berwick and Haggerston Castle parks in Northumberland.

It is an employer that welcomes individuals of all ages and experience levels.

Available roles cover a range of functions, including activities and leisure – supervising various activities such as target shooting, archery, rock climbing and more – housekeeping, life-guarding and hospitality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nola Ferguson, head of talent acquisition at Haven, said: “As we prepare for yet another busy summer season in Northumberland, it’s an exciting time for talented individuals from the local community to join our dynamic and award-winning team.

Available roles at Haven cover a range of functions.

“Haven is a fantastic place to work for people of all levels of experience, with comprehensive training programmes in place for every position.

“From school-leavers wanting to take their first steps on the career ladder to individuals looking for part-time employment over the summer months, there is a perfect role available at Haven – with many team members returning to our parks year after year.”

Haven employs more than 16,000 people across the UK and offers a full programme of activities and entertainment alongside being located next to some of the country’s most beautiful beaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is expecting to welcome 3.6million holidaymakers in 2024, an increase of 13% from 2023.