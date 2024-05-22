Have your say on railway station accessibility in Northumberland
Transport for the North (TfN) wants to improve the level of accessibility in stations right across its region. Some of the North’s rail stations are still partially or wholly inaccessible to people with disabilities or reduced mobility.
Those who take part in the survey will be asked to comment on different stages of using a station (starting from arriving at a rail station, to boarding a train for their onward journey).
It is open to everyone within the North. It asks people to give feedback on the level of accessibility they have experienced at a specific rail station in the North.
If they wish, respondents can complete the survey multiple times to provide comments on multiple stations.
The deadline for completing the survey – go to www.northerntransportvoices.com/oa/26edde – is Friday, June 7.
TfN chief executive Martin Tugwell said: “We are determined to make all of our rail stations as accessible as possible. To deliver a fully inclusive transport system, we need public transport, including rail travel, to be more affordable, more reliable, safer, better integrated with other modes of travel and more accessible to all population groups.
“So, give us your views now on your local station, or indeed any station that you may have tried to use, and help us to address these issues so we can make rail truly accessible for all.”
The survey will help TfN gather views on accessibility to inform plans for accessibility improvements in rail stations.
