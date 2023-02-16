Have your say on Newbiggin neighbourhood development plan as consultation gets underway
People have six weeks to comment on a proposed neighbourhood development plan for Newbiggin.
The strategy has been prepared by Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Town Council with the help of the community, and seeks to address issues which local people have identified as important.
It has been submitted to Northumberland County Council’s planning department and if it is adopted, it will form part of the statutory development plan for Northumberland.
This means that future planning decisions in the parish will be made in line with policies set out in the plan, unless ‘material considerations’ indicate otherwise.
The consultation will end at 5pm on Friday, March 31 and the plan can be viewed online at www.northumberland.gov.uk/ourplan
Alternatively, views can be sent via post to Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Neighbourhood Plan, Neighbourhood Planning Team, Planning Services, County Hall, Morpeth, Northumberland, NE61 2EF.
If you would like to discuss the plan, contact the Neighbourhood Planning Team by emailing them via [email protected] or calling 0345 6006400.