Iliana Hristova has enjoyed being creative from a young age and over the past four years has focused on hat making.

She has proved to be very talented and this has culminated in recently achieving first place and the public vote prize in a contest organised by the American Institute of Millinery Education (AIME) with her entry inspired by a hat worn in the famous film Forrest Gump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theme was classic movies and having liked the outfits of Forrest’s mother Mrs Gump – who is played by Sally Field – when watching it, she decided to make a modern version of her hat, perching boater, decorated with hand drawn silk flowers.

Iliana Hristova, left, pictured with one of her hats during a talk and a model wearing one of Iliana's competition entries.

Originally from Bulgaria, Iliana moved to UK in 2010 and is now settled in Morpeth.

She said: “Four years ago, I decided to pursue my passion for art and crafts and found out that hat making is very interesting and a traditional British craft. I got trapped by the craft of millinery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I started to learn the basics with the local Northumbrian milliner Margaret Woodliff Wright and then moved on forward exploring new courses and techniques with famous milliners around the world such as Louise MacDonald, Svetlana Faulkner and Lisa Steadman.

“Last December, I completed a full course in Madrid with Biliana Borissova for felt and leather hats.

Iliana Hristova's American Institute of Millinery Education competition winning hat.

“I have loved to draw since I was a child and silk painted elements became a signature feature of my hats. I like to create one-of-a-kind hats or headpieces using traditional techniques combined with contemporary style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am very pleased seeing my work recognised by the judges and delighted to be the winner of the classic moves theme competition organised by AIME.

“I was also second finalist in the 2022 Mad Hatter’s Society annual competition, second finalist in the 2020 annual competition held by HATalk hat making magazine and second finalist in the third Lincoln International Millinery Competition.