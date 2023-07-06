Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023: 13 pictures of stunning vessels as they arrive into port for start of festivities
The ships have come sailing in with Hartlepool once again proving the perfect backdrop and host port.
By Mark Payne
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:52 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 18:56 BST
Four days of festivities start today (Thursday, July 5) after the first impressive vessels glided into the town’s docks on Wednesday.
More followed at first light on Thursday after bad weather at sea delayed their progress.
