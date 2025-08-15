Harry's Bar in Alnwick raises £500 for HospiceCare North Northumberland
An Alnwick pub has presented a cheque for £500 to HospiceCare North Northumberland.
Funds were raised by customers of Harry’s Bar on Narrowgate through the venue’s bonus ball scheme.
Pete Manion of Harry’s Bar said: “We were overjoyed to raise funds to donate to HospiceCare.
“As a local business we understand the importance of such services and we hope this donation helps provide resources to members in our community.”
The charity provides expert nursing care and support to adults living with life-limiting illness: high quality end-of-life palliative care to people in the comfort and familiarity of their own homes is a major feature of its work.