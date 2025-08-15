Harry's Bar in Alnwick raises £500 for HospiceCare North Northumberland

By Ian Smith
Published 15th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
An Alnwick pub has presented a cheque for £500 to HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Funds were raised by customers of Harry’s Bar on Narrowgate through the venue’s bonus ball scheme.

Pete Manion of Harry’s Bar said: “We were overjoyed to raise funds to donate to HospiceCare.

“As a local business we understand the importance of such services and we hope this donation helps provide resources to members in our community.”

A cheque presentation from Harry's Bar to HospiceCare North Northumberland.placeholder image
A cheque presentation from Harry's Bar to HospiceCare North Northumberland.

The charity provides expert nursing care and support to adults living with life-limiting illness: high quality end-of-life palliative care to people in the comfort and familiarity of their own homes is a major feature of its work.

