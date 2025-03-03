Harry's Bar (Alnwick) Onion Club makes donation to Great North Air Ambulance Service

The cheque presentation by Harry's Bar Onion Club to the Great North Air Ambulance Service.The cheque presentation by Harry's Bar Onion Club to the Great North Air Ambulance Service.
Harry's Bar (Alnwick) Onion Club has presented a £200 cheque to the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

The air ambulance service does not receive Government funding and must therefore raise £9.3m a year through public donations to remain operational. This means the cost per day for the charity is £25,200. On average, the charity respond to six call-outs per day (including their night-time response).

The club also recently supported HospiceCare North Northumberland with a donation.

