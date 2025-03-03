Harry's Bar (Alnwick) Onion Club makes donation to Great North Air Ambulance Service
Harry's Bar (Alnwick) Onion Club has presented a £200 cheque to the Great North Air Ambulance Service.
The air ambulance service does not receive Government funding and must therefore raise £9.3m a year through public donations to remain operational. This means the cost per day for the charity is £25,200. On average, the charity respond to six call-outs per day (including their night-time response).
The club also recently supported HospiceCare North Northumberland with a donation.
