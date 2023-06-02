News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

Harry Potter extra from Alnwick takes a trip down memory lane and shares her memories

When Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was filmed at Alnwick Castle a selection of local youngsters were given the shot to appear on camera.
By Charlie Watson
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:20 BST- 2 min read

Children were given the chance to audition as extras, and Janine Finnigan did just that after her teacher encouraged her and her friends to try something new.

After securing the role while at Lindisfarne Middle School, Janine found herself as a pupil at Hogwarts for a couple of weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking about her time, she said: “It was definitely around two weeks that we were there.

The Harry Potter cast alongside many extras from Alnwick.The Harry Potter cast alongside many extras from Alnwick.
The Harry Potter cast alongside many extras from Alnwick.
Most Popular

"They took such good care of us. Every morning I’d look forward to going as we’d get a big breakfast spread and I thought I’d get time off school.

"We still had to do school work, which I hated, but looking back it is really quite cool.”

Janine was involved in the broomstick scene and can be found in the 2001 film learning to fly alongside Harry, Ron, Hermione and Draco Malfoy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During filming, the days were long and often there was a lot of sitting around, waiting for clouds to move or the sun to reach a certain point in the sky. But in the meantime the cast joined the extras to mess around.

Many people from Alnwick were seen in Hogwarts while the cast filmed at Alnwick Castle.Many people from Alnwick were seen in Hogwarts while the cast filmed at Alnwick Castle.
Many people from Alnwick were seen in Hogwarts while the cast filmed at Alnwick Castle.

Janine added: “I can still remember bits and bobs like the big marquee where we got ready and had our food because that’s where the casts trailers were.

"The people we talked to a lot were the people in the broomsticks scenes. Harry and Malfoy in the afternoons would come straight over and we would all play with a diablo – Malfoy was really, really nice.

“Ron as well he was great. They had a lot of time for us and of course they were just kids as well so they’d just join in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Harry was very, very shy, more so on the filming set than what he was when he came to join in with us playing.

"I was chuffed because Emma Watson asked me to keep her seat warm when she was getting ready, I’ll never forget that.

"I am really glad I did it now.”

Related topics:Harry PotterAlnwick CastleAlnwick