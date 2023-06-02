Children were given the chance to audition as extras, and Janine Finnigan did just that after her teacher encouraged her and her friends to try something new.

After securing the role while at Lindisfarne Middle School, Janine found herself as a pupil at Hogwarts for a couple of weeks.

Speaking about her time, she said: “It was definitely around two weeks that we were there.

The Harry Potter cast alongside many extras from Alnwick.

"They took such good care of us. Every morning I’d look forward to going as we’d get a big breakfast spread and I thought I’d get time off school.

"We still had to do school work, which I hated, but looking back it is really quite cool.”

Janine was involved in the broomstick scene and can be found in the 2001 film learning to fly alongside Harry, Ron, Hermione and Draco Malfoy.

During filming, the days were long and often there was a lot of sitting around, waiting for clouds to move or the sun to reach a certain point in the sky. But in the meantime the cast joined the extras to mess around.

Many people from Alnwick were seen in Hogwarts while the cast filmed at Alnwick Castle.

Janine added: “I can still remember bits and bobs like the big marquee where we got ready and had our food because that’s where the casts trailers were.

"The people we talked to a lot were the people in the broomsticks scenes. Harry and Malfoy in the afternoons would come straight over and we would all play with a diablo – Malfoy was really, really nice.

“Ron as well he was great. They had a lot of time for us and of course they were just kids as well so they’d just join in.

“Harry was very, very shy, more so on the filming set than what he was when he came to join in with us playing.

"I was chuffed because Emma Watson asked me to keep her seat warm when she was getting ready, I’ll never forget that.