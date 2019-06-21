Harley Davidson rally in support of Help for Heroes
A Harley Davidson rally is being held in Northumberland on Saturday, June 22.
Friday, 21 June, 2019, 11:10
The Geordie Chapter ABC are raising funds for Help for Heroes.
Participants will set off from Albemarle Barracks, near Stamfordham, at 10.30am before heading to Alnwick for lunch, then on to Boulmer and finishing at Tynemouth coastguard station.
The event is open to all types of bikes. Registration from 9.15am. A voluntary contribution of £5 is requested.
Please bring photographic identification to gain entry to Albemarle and Boulmer.