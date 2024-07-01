Mayor of Alnwick Geoff Watson, himself a motorbike fan, said: “What a great sight and sound as they drove into Alnwick. They area very friendly bunch of men and women who know they will get great reception and it was super to see them chatting away, especially to some of the youngsters who were in awe of the bikes.

"I must add that I'm also very impressed by the range of bandanas and beards on show!"

HOG member John Nichol commented: “We are always pleased to visit Alnwick – it’s great to have an area set aside for us to park in and I was delighted by the number of people that greeted us. Thanks everyone and I hope to see you again next year!”

Bikers 1 Mayor Geoff Watson tries one of the Harley Davidsons. Picture: Jane Coltman

Bikers 2 The Geordie Chapter of the Harley Davidson Owners' Group in Alnwick for their annual "ABC" charity ride that raises funds for Help for Heroes.

Bikers 3 The Geordie Chapter of the Harley Davidson Owners' Group in Alnwick for their annual "ABC" charity ride that raises funds for Help for Heroes.