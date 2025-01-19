Rescue dogs Lexi and Dex get to know each other. Picture: Northumberland Dog Rescue.

At Northumberland Dog Rescue we often take in dogs that we know are going to need more work putting into them. German shepherd Lexi is one such dog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lexi had been adopted from another rescue and when the owner's circumstances changed, they contacted us. She was severely reactive to men and, in fact, any stranger when in her kennel. We had to start working on her confidence with the staff and feeling safe in her new environment.

Once that was achieved, we could start introducing her to our kennel volunteers with a staff member present to give her that confidence. We were soon able to remove the staff member and she was happy to play with the volunteer and a ball, which is her favourite thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her key worker started to take her for walks away from the kennels being careful to choose quiet areas to walk where she wouldn't feel stressed.

Men, however, were still an issue and Lexi was extremely strong on the lead. Enter trustee Stewart, with his quiet, calm approach and the help of a trusted tennis ball they were soon playing together happily. We repeated this on several occasions until we could see that trust and bond growing and how happy she was to see Stewart on his visits.

Stewart now takes Lexi out for walks, building from quiet walks to walking through the centre of Alnwick, working with her in the car when she wants to bark at passing men and now to walking alongside other dogs from the rescue.

We do still have some work to do and any interested adopter would have to be committed to multiple meets to build up that same bond and trust but we know she's worth it to end up with the most amazing loving faithful and fun dog .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Email [email protected] if you are interested in looking after Lexi.

This is the weekly column in the Northumberland Gazette and sister papers by the Northumberland Dog Rescue. The charity rehomes dogs to residents between Newcastle and Berwick. Visit its website https://www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/ or email [email protected]