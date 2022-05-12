An artist's impression of Northumberland Square following the planned work.

The historical Northumberland Square is undergoing a programme of redevelopment sympathetic to its Georgian heritage and roots led by North Tyneside Council.

Supported and co-funded by Historic England under the North Shields High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ), the work will take the square back to its original layout based on plans from 1826.

The Square was originally laid out as a formal garden with a network of footpaths for those living in the Georgian terrace surrounding and featured a perimeter of trees.

Cllr Carl Johnson, Deputy Mayor of North Tyneside, said: “Over time the appearance of the Square changed with the layout of the footpaths altered and no longer featured any planting as the canopy of trees had grown to be too dense.

“The project aims to reinstate the original footpath layout and create a tranquil, pleasant and open space for everyone to enjoy, with more flexible space better suited to accommodate events, such as the Victorian Christmas Market, and leisure activities.”

Residents have the opportunity to tour the redevelopment works of Northumberland Square on May 18, exploring the history and revitalisation of the green space.

The talk and tour will give people a unique insight into the history of the area, how it changed over time and see the current works taking place up close.

Places must be booked in advance via Eventbrite or by calling 07786 468 979.