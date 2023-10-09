Happy ending for horse owners in Northumberland as their stables remain after an uncertain three years
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tom Pattinson and his wife Judy Pattinson have been clients at Townfoot Stables near Shilbottle for over 20 years and are relieved they still have accommodation three years after the announcement of the farm’s housing development.
Tom said: “The horses took it in their stride, really proud of them. They soon got used to the noise and the banging and we’ve been used to hearing road work.”
When the previous manager, Andrea Simpson, left she suggested one of the employees, Katy Stevenson, should take on the business and manage the remaining stables.
Tom added: “She's really pulled out the stops and she’s really coping well with what is ostensibly her business now with 11 stables. She’s really working the socks off with it. We're all proud of her the way she's managed it.”
Katy started by helping at the stables during weekends when at school before she eventually got a job there and became an instructor.
“There is a sort of a very pleasant end to the story. The horses feel as if they're in five-star accommodation and we’re happy as well of course,” Tom continued.
Tom and Judy are also thankful to Townfoot Farm owner Anthony Stoker, who assured them he would find them accommodation.
Tom said: “He’s been as good as his word and he’s played a large part in saying, yes, you’re welcome here.”
Townfoot Stables currently have vacancies needing to be filled and anyone interested can message their Facebook page for more details.