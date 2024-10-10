Halloween House returning in Alnwick to raise more money for Northumberland-based charity
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Charlotte and Leo Watson are dressing up their house for spooky season and are eager to show off their newest props from the land of the most extravagant Halloween displays
"We wanted to go big and make an impression, and we knew the only place we could really do that was the United States,” Charlotte explained.
On their holiday to America this year, the couple managed to return with a seven foot skeleton dog thanks to some friends from the other side (of the pond) and a couple of surprise blow-up props.
"It definitely pays off,” Charlotte continued. “People were not impressed last year when we didn't do it and you can already tell just with having the spider on the roof and the skeletons on the house there's definitely a buzz around it.
"People are stopping, they're slowing down, they're taking pictures. Even the delivery people stop, and you just think, this is only not even five percent of it.”
The couple missed Halloween in 2023 for Charlotte’s trip to Kenya with Chameleon Buddies founder, Gill Castle, where they helped women struggling with adapting to life after childbirth or stoma surgery.
Speaking on her time in Kenya, Charlotte said: “It was fantastic. I'm getting to go back again this year, doing a different task this time, but we're squeezing Halloween in so I've got a quick turnaround between Halloween and getting everything put away for me to go to Kenya.”
Charlotte returns to Kenya on November 7 and in 2025 will embark on an expedition to Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for a new hospital wing. The money they raise from this year’s Halloween House will also go towards building the hospital.
Charlotte added: "From a kid who was brought up having bin liners and stick on plastic fingers, to watching Hocus Pocus and thinking oh, my God, I wish Halloween was like that! Seeing where it's come over here now, it seems like it is definitely getting bigger and I think around here our house is definitely one that people look forward to.”
Halloween House in Allerburn Lea, invites visitors from October 24-31. They ask visitors to park in town and walk to the estate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.