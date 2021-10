Whether you’re going terrifying or tasteful this Halloween, our readers will have some decorations that are right up your street!

Still searching for some Halloween-at-home inspo ahead of this weekend? Check out some of these October 31 trimmings at homes across the North East.

From ornate pumpkin carvings and twinkling lights to creepy costumes, these petrifying pictures are bound to give you some ideas.

Happy (almost) Halloween!

1. Little pumpkin Katelyn and her 'thank you NHS' pumpkin carving. Great work Katelyn! Photo: Heather Fairley

2. The whole gang We wouldn't be letting that spider in! Photo: Lynsey King

3. Neighbourhood watch There are lots of ghoulish guests at this house of horrors! Photo: Anne Marie

4. Halloween glow A pumpkin-tastic display! Photo: Joanne Kidd