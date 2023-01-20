Action with Communities in Rural England set Hallmark as a national quality standard scheme for the management of community buildings/village halls.

Each of the three elements required lasts for three years.

The hall, which is a warm hub and an emergency rescue centre, was awarded Hallmark 1 level (complying with the requirements of its charitable status) in 2019.

Lesbury Village Hall Committee. Back row from left to right : Peter Davidson, Ian Fordham, Tina Stroud, Kevin McKenna, Geoff Wright, Murray Davies. Front row: Jean Styring, Ann August, Nicola Richardson, Jan McMahon (Chair). Picture: Mick McMahon

However Covid prevented the committee from being assessed for the two next stages (compliance with legislative issues and an examination of the role of the hall in the community).

Chair Jan McMahon said: “Despite the fact that we couldn’t be assessed we continued to strengthen the way we manage the hall. It has taken quite a lot of hard work to pull together all of the policies, systems and processes needed to reach the highest standard.”

Louise Currie, Valerie Vaughan and Tracey Morgan from Community Action Northumberland carried out the assessments in November and the committee received the good news over the festive season.

Lesbury is now one of four halls in the whole of Northumberland to complete Hallmarks, 1, 2 and 3.

Jan passed on her thanks to the committee for all their hard work.