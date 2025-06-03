Halfords Autocentre in Berwick announces its closure

By Andrew Coulson
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 12:55 BST

The Halfords Autocentre in Berwick is closing.

Providing car maintenance, MOTs, servicing and more, it is located in Tweedmouth near the Tesco supermarket.

A post on the Halfords Autocentre - Berwick Facebook page said: “As many of you are aware, we are closing our doors for the final time on Thursday the 5th of June.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us over these last five years. Thank you from the team at Halfords Berwick.”

The Halfords Autocentre in Tweedmouth. Picture by Google.The Halfords Autocentre in Tweedmouth. Picture by Google.
The Halfords Autocentre in Tweedmouth. Picture by Google.

Also known as McConechys Tweedmouth, a poster announcing the closing included the following: “We’re still here for everything you need.

“Our team is ready to welcome you at your new local Haddington garage, offering the same trusted services and expert care.

“What’s more, we have an exclusive offer of £15 off Halfords Premium Club membership, which includes over £100 worth of benefits.”

