A community campaign to save and develop a pub in a Northumberland village has received the backing of Hairy Biker Si King.

The Forge Inn, located in Ulgham, has been closed for business since 2019. In the same year, it was placed on the Asset of Community Value register by the local parish council.

After the owner informed Northumberland county council of their ‘intention to dispose’ of the asset as per the Localism Act 2011, the fight formally started to keep the pub in local hands.

There is a deadline of March 5, 2024, for an offer to be accepted, so the Community Benefit Society (CBS) of residents have put together a business plan and this includes a share offer that runs until December 31.

Si King and Dave Myers, The Hairy Bikers. Picture by Andrew Higgins.

The Hairy Bikers are familiar faces on the BBC and Si, one of the duo, has wished the campaign well in a video message.

It includes the following: “I just wanted to bring your attention to a community that’s trying to save their pub.

“It’s called The Forge at Ulgham, in Northumberland, and that community is desperate to have their pub back because for one reason or another, they don’t.

“I think community is incredibly important and I’m a huge supporter of anybody that is trying to bring that together.

A banner has been placed at the premises.

“Have a look, watch this space and if you live in Northumberland, support them because I think we need to do that, don’t we.”

If all goes to plan, the premises would become a community hub.

Dave Wilson, on behalf of the CBS management committee members, said: “We, along with the 150 shareholders, are extremely grateful to Si King for his timely video message to help us spread the word.

“It has had an immediate effect, with instant increased interest and support via email and social media.”

He added: “The campaign has raised over £65,000 to date – some way short of our ideal target, but still very encouraging given the time of year and the cost of living crisis.

“There are only a few days to go to buy community shares and become an owner of a valuable community asset.”