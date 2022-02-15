Hairy Biker Si King backs community's bid to buy pub in Northumberland

Si King and Dave Myers, The Hairy Bikers. Picture by Andrew Higgins.

And a group of residents aiming to purchase The Fishers Arms in Horncliffe have received a further boost as following a video message of support from Robson Green at the launch last month, Hairy Biker Si King is now backing their efforts.

A website has been set-up – www.fishersarmshorncliffe.org – that contains detailed information and gives people the opportunity to pledge to buy shares towards a community purchase.

The Hairy Bikers are familiar faces on the BBC and Si, one of the duo, has wished the campaign well in a video message.

It includes the following: “If you can help them in any way, we would be very, very grateful because a local pub is a great asset to a community and a place where people can meet.

“Sadly, they have been eroded over so many years, so try and support them if you can.”

According to an official notice issued by Northumberland County Council, it was notified of the owner’s intention to sell the pub in September.

This then triggered a six-week period in which “any eligible community interest group” could register to be considered a potential bidder, once the property was listed on the market.

Following the “interim moratorium” period, if an eligible group has made its interest known it has six months to make a suitable offer, before it can be listed on the open market. This period ends on March 29.

A spokeswoman for the campaign’s steering committee said that £172,000 has been raised so far and although £296,000 is the target amount – which includes the purchase price, refurbishments and improvements – this figure is likely to reduce because they have been offered a considerable amount of volunteer labour.

She added: “We are feeling buoyant by the amount of support we are receiving and very positive that The Fishers Arms in Horncliffe can be saved for future generations.

“Another public meeting will be held on Sunday in Horncliffe Memorial Hall from 3pm to provide an update on our progress.

“The bar will be open and there will be cheese, charcuterie and a quiz to make the meeting fun as well as informative.”

