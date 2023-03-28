News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
12 minutes ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
3 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
5 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
5 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
5 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Hair today, gone tomorrow for five fundraisers at charity event in Berwick Town Hall

Berwick Town Hall became a barber shop for a day in aid of a good cause.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 11:25 BST

Fiona Sore was joined by her granddad John Osmond, aunt Pearl Sore, Pearl’s daughter Melanie Sore and godson Zak Crossan for the ‘Brave the Shave’ event to raise money for children’s charity Barnardo’s. All five are local residents.

There were stalls from local businesses, a tombola and the chance to win some prizes. Dozens of people came along, including Berwick Mayor Mike Greener, and most stayed to the head to watch the head shaves carried out by Caroline Wakenshaw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

About £340 was collected on the day to add to the £1,000 already in place, with more to come before the final total is sent to Barnardo’s.

The ‘Brave the Shave’ group after the head shaves, John Osmond had to leave before the end so Caroline Wakenshaw is pictured with the four others. Picture by Margaret Shaw.
The ‘Brave the Shave’ group after the head shaves, John Osmond had to leave before the end so Caroline Wakenshaw is pictured with the four others. Picture by Margaret Shaw.
The ‘Brave the Shave’ group after the head shaves, John Osmond had to leave before the end so Caroline Wakenshaw is pictured with the four others. Picture by Margaret Shaw.
Most Popular

Fiona said that she wanted to give something back to the charity which helped her when she was in care as a young person and today supports hundreds of thousands of children, young people, parents and carers across the UK.

She added: “I was blown away by it all. The turnout was better than I hoped for and the huge cheers we received after the head shaves was fantastic and a bit overwhelming.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I was actually more nervous about the organisation of the event than I was about getting my head shaved and I would like to thank everyone involved with it and other family and friends for their support.

“In particular, Caroline did such a wonderful job with all five of us and I have to give a special thank-you to my best friend, Kirsti Crossan, for her amazing efforts in helping to organise and run the event.”

The group of five before the head shaves. Picture by Margaret Shaw.
The group of five before the head shaves. Picture by Margaret Shaw.
The group of five before the head shaves. Picture by Margaret Shaw.
Berwick Town Hall became a barber shop for a day.
Berwick Town Hall became a barber shop for a day.
Berwick Town Hall became a barber shop for a day.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Dozens of people came along to the event. Picture by Margaret Shaw.
Dozens of people came along to the event. Picture by Margaret Shaw.
Dozens of people came along to the event. Picture by Margaret Shaw.
Barnardo