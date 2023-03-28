Fiona Sore was joined by her granddad John Osmond, aunt Pearl Sore, Pearl’s daughter Melanie Sore and godson Zak Crossan for the ‘Brave the Shave’ event to raise money for children’s charity Barnardo’s. All five are local residents.

There were stalls from local businesses, a tombola and the chance to win some prizes. Dozens of people came along, including Berwick Mayor Mike Greener, and most stayed to the head to watch the head shaves carried out by Caroline Wakenshaw.

About £340 was collected on the day to add to the £1,000 already in place, with more to come before the final total is sent to Barnardo’s.

The ‘Brave the Shave’ group after the head shaves, John Osmond had to leave before the end so Caroline Wakenshaw is pictured with the four others. Picture by Margaret Shaw.

Fiona said that she wanted to give something back to the charity which helped her when she was in care as a young person and today supports hundreds of thousands of children, young people, parents and carers across the UK.

She added: “I was blown away by it all. The turnout was better than I hoped for and the huge cheers we received after the head shaves was fantastic and a bit overwhelming.

“I was actually more nervous about the organisation of the event than I was about getting my head shaved and I would like to thank everyone involved with it and other family and friends for their support.

“In particular, Caroline did such a wonderful job with all five of us and I have to give a special thank-you to my best friend, Kirsti Crossan, for her amazing efforts in helping to organise and run the event.”

The group of five before the head shaves. Picture by Margaret Shaw.

Berwick Town Hall became a barber shop for a day.

