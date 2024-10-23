Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Care worker Tracey Nichol has lost her long locks, but gained more than £2,500 in donations.

She has worked at RMBI Care Co’s Scarbrough Court in Cramlington for four years and the funds raised from getting her head shaved have been split between the care home – specifically for resident activities – and Newcastle Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

Tracey said: “At Scarbrough Court we are like a huge family, both team members and residents. We laugh, cry and support each other throughout the day. So I wanted to give something back to make a bit of a difference, to see residents smile.

“Newcastle Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is a special charity to me as they supported my brother, who is deaf.

Tracey Nichol before the head shave with Martin Peagam and Inca (Newcastle Hearing Dogs for Deaf People) and afterwards with Stacey Louise, Scarbrough Court activities co-ordinator.

“When Ernie the dog came along, it really helped my brother with his daily struggles – it changed our lives. Sadly, this year we lost Ernie to cancer after having him for nine years.”

Tracey has also sponsored six hearing dogs from their puppy stages to when they are ready to live in their forever homes.

She added: “It takes 18 months to train dogs to become someone’s ears and change their lives in so many ways. Sadly not a lot of people are aware of hearing dogs and how much they do. They are true heroes!”

The head shave took place at the care home and everyone at the home rallied round to support her fundraising efforts, with further support from Tracey’s family and friends.

Scarbrough Court home manager Sam Buxton said: "Tracey is a very positive person and we are proud to have supported her amazing fundraising effort.”