Formerly trading as HairWorks, it has a total area of approximately 1,167 sq ft (108 sq m).

The information on the relevant Pattinson Auction webpage includes the following: “This two-storey property offers a fantastic opportunity for those in the hair, beauty, or wellness industries looking for a turn-key premises.

“With a sleek and professional interior throughout, the space is already divided into multiple treatment areas, including:

“Three generous ground floor shop spaces, currently laid out for hair styling, cutting and reception.

“A fully kitted-out backwash and colour area with integrated storage and worktops.

“A spacious first-floor beauty room, ideal for private treatments.

“Separate storage room, kitchen and outdoor loo for staff or customer use.”

The starting bid figure is £120,000. For more information and to make a bid, go to www.pattinson.co.uk/property?id=485951

