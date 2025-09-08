Main styling room.placeholder image
Main styling room.

Hair and beauty salon in Ashington is available to purchase via auction

By Andrew Coulson
Published 8th Sep 2025, 15:30 BST
There is still time to make a bid for a fully equipped hair and beauty salon on Hawthorn Road in Ashington that is available to purchase via auction.

Formerly trading as HairWorks, it has a total area of approximately 1,167 sq ft (108 sq m).

The information on the relevant Pattinson Auction webpage includes the following: “This two-storey property offers a fantastic opportunity for those in the hair, beauty, or wellness industries looking for a turn-key premises.

“With a sleek and professional interior throughout, the space is already divided into multiple treatment areas, including:

“Three generous ground floor shop spaces, currently laid out for hair styling, cutting and reception.

“A fully kitted-out backwash and colour area with integrated storage and worktops.

“A spacious first-floor beauty room, ideal for private treatments.

“Separate storage room, kitchen and outdoor loo for staff or customer use.”

The starting bid figure is £120,000. For more information and to make a bid, go to www.pattinson.co.uk/property?id=485951

Colouring zone.

1. Hair and beauty salon

Colouring zone. Photo: Pattinson

Backwash and colour room.

2. Hair and beauty salon

Backwash and colour room. Photo: Pattinson

