Hadston House celebrated its 16th anniversary of supporting young people and families during the school summer holidays.

It hosted 19 engaging sessions, supporting 640 young people over six weeks. With activities ranging from movie nights to sports, the young participants enjoyed a variety of entertaining and thrilling experiences.

Hadston House is committed to creating a supportive and engaging environment for young people and families, so the celebration of their 16th year is a testament to their ongoing dedication to fostering community, growth, and memorable experiences for everyone involved.

Managing director, Scott Dickinson MBE said: "It has been great seeing the team pull together and complete an amazing summer program. This ensures that local children not only have something to do over the summer but also have access to food while taking part in these activities.

Hadston House youth group.

"Reading some of the feedback after the Flamingo Land trip just makes all the stress of planning worthwhile, as I see many families benefiting from the free service that we are lucky enough to provide. Not only did parents not have to worry about what their children would do during the holidays, but they also didn't have the stress of making sure their children were fed.

"Thanks to the team behind the scenes, crucial funding was secured, which went towards ensuring that all 640 children were fed at each session.

"I must extend my sincere thanks to Anthony and Amy, part of our youth team all year round, for always caring and going over and beyond for all our local children."