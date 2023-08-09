The organisation offers a wide range of services to combat loneliness in older people, support people living at home for longer whilst also supporting a huge youth service.

In addition, the centre runs training for unemployed people, free to use IT suite, a community cafe, and support services from its office team in relation to housing, benefits and signposting for other areas of support.

Managing director, Scott Dickinson MBE, said: "This reflects the dedication of our staff and volunteers, they strive to provide the best possible services with limited resources.

Hadston House.

"I came here to get it back on its feet, without the team both past and present it wouldn't be what it is today. They all genuinely care about the people they look after.

"We must also thank the funders and donors without them none of this could happen, some have reduced support this year and others have worked with us to try and fill that gap as they too struggle in this climate.

"We are always grateful of any support, whether its thousands in a donation or a fiver or people volunteering time."

Paul Claridge, board chairman, added: "I'm delighted to see Scott and the team’s work recognised, proud is an understatement.

"We've guided the place through some tricky times not to mention the work the team did during Covid. I urge everyone to support them as they continue to develop and expand.”

The not-for-profit organisation has to raise £200,000 every year to keep the centre and all its services afloat.

Hadston House has 188 people registered for its meals on wheels services, older people are benefiting from its isolation programme that has 328 registered for weekly activities and support while some 200 young people are registered with its youth service.

The team at Hadston House are all funded via donations, grants, and supporters. A donation page was opened earlier this year for the first time on its website which has seen people donate thousands in support.