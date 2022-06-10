The UK Enterprise Award was given to Hadston House by SME News, a digital business publication, for its efforts in the face of unprecedented hardship and uncertainty.

Hadston House chairman Paul Claridge said: “This award for the staff and volunteers is so well deserved. They make a difference to the loves of so many people in our community,

which is what it’s all about.

Hadston House.

"Through the pandemic and the storms which hit our area last year, staff and volunteers have remained committed to local people, finding ways to provide services and keep people connected through the most difficult of times

Hadston House managing director Scott Dickinson said: “Since 1997 Hadston House and its sister organisation Briardale House in Blyth, which was brought into the family in 2019, have been dedicated to serve people of all ages in the community.

“From youth clubs, lunch clubs, job shops, employment opportunities, knit and natter, cookery sessions and yoga sessions, Hadston and Briardale House have something to offer everyone in a welcoming and inclusive way. They are the beating heart of the community.

“During the pandemic and the storms our amazing staff and volunteers identified those in need and made sure they weren’t cold, lonely or hungry during this time.

Hadston House managing director Scott Dickinson.