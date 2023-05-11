Hadston House volunteer recognised for his efforts at community centre
A volunteer at Hadston House community centre has been recognised for his efforts.
David Tate was nominated for a Northumberland Local Hero Award and invited to join coronation celebrations at Alnwick Castle.
He said: “I love helping at Hadston House, it’s great fun, I feel part of the team.”
Manager Scott Dickinson added: “David is a star. He not only helps at Hadston House but other places too. We wanted David to know he’s a valued member of our community, and we recognise all he does.”