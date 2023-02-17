The award-winning community centre is holding the event on March 17 from 10am to 1pm.

In the early part of 2023 it wants to focus on ensuring older people in the community know what support is on offer.

This can be anything from its hot meals service that delivers seven days a week to its day trips, outings and friendship clubs.

Hadston House.

The aim is to ensure that nobody feels isolated and alone whether they are at home or willing to come out into the community setting.

They are putting on free transport to get people along to Hadston House to meet the team, find out what is on offer and maybe sign up for their activities.

