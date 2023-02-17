News you can trust since 1854
Hadston House to hold open day to show support it offers

Hadston House is holding an open day to showcase all that is on offer to help local people in later years.

The award-winning community centre is holding the event on March 17 from 10am to 1pm.

In the early part of 2023 it wants to focus on ensuring older people in the community know what support is on offer.

This can be anything from its hot meals service that delivers seven days a week to its day trips, outings and friendship clubs.

The aim is to ensure that nobody feels isolated and alone whether they are at home or willing to come out into the community setting.

They are putting on free transport to get people along to Hadston House to meet the team, find out what is on offer and maybe sign up for their activities.

Anyone who can’t come is encouraged to call the team and discuss what’s on and how they can help.