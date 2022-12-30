Hadston House boss and Druridge councillor awarded MBE for service to community

Scott Dickinson is managing director of Hadston House community centre, as well as Druridge Bay ward member on Northumberland County Council.

He has received the award for services to the community in Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m shocked but obviously delighted,” said the 38-year-old, who is also leader of Northumberland Labour and a part-time NHS worker.

Scott Dickinson in Hadston.

His work at Hadston House involves leading community projects which particularly support the most vulnerable in society.

During the pandemic he refocused the organisation he formed in 2009, stepping up to seven days a week offering hot food to isolated or isolating people. He coordinated a team of staff and volunteers delivering over 1,000 hot meals a week and delivering essential shopping to 120 households.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also organised a friendship line for those at most risk, which supported 115 people each week and also organised prescription deliveries to vulnerable people needing vital medications.

During school holidays he acted early making packed lunches and hampers for families struggling with financial hardship and during Halloween he rallied volunteers to go around villages handing out sweets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s lovely that the work I’ve done, along with that of all the volunteers and staff at Hadston House, has been recognised,” said Scott.

"I’ve been there nearly 15 years and we’ve raised a few million pounds over that time to keep everything going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s an organisation which only survives through donations and funding so it’s really important that the work continues.”

He first became elected as a local council member aged 21. He held the position of business chairman at Northumberland County Council for four years, modernising and encouraging change, at the same time working with his parish council improving play and events in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an elected member he led on a range of council priorities including significant school improvement projects, delivering key affordable housing in areas where young people previously had to leave to find a home, the regeneration of local areas and support to improved transport infrastructure.