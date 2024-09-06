As winter approaches and the cost-of-living crisis grips, the award-winning Hadston House has partnered with Karbon Homes to offer hot food and fun nights during the winter months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting from October 1, on a Tuesday and Thursday people in Hadston will get access to an evening of food and fun, to be able to come together and keep warm as well as receive advice from partnership organisations around benefits, housing, energy, and financial management.

Scott Dickinson, managing director at Hadston House, said: "This initiative is needed and one we are happy to partner with Karbon Homes on. We are delighted to offer this service on top of all our other services that support the most in need all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The additional service will ensure that families and individuals who are suffering during the winter months will have a fun, safe, and warm space to come to and see friendly staff and volunteers. It's going to be really informal and more of a social event but organisations will be on hand to give optional support to those in attendance in a private setting if anyone needs it.

Hadston House.

"We need to do something to ensure local people are given the support they need as we do all year round with our meals on wheels services, day services for older people, youth services for young people and daily support for residents."

In 2024, Hadston House was named Community Social Centre of the year in the SME national awards and is committed to working hard in the local area and putting local people first. It is a charitable organisation that has been in operation since 1997 and has to fundraise every year to keep everything going.

Anyone who would like to donate to the cause can do so by visiting their website at www.hadstonhouse.co.uk and clicking the donate page. Each year, the centre needs to raise funds in excess of £200,000 to provide all its activities for all of the people it helps.

More information about the services can be found by contacting: [email protected] or phoning 01670 761537, where the office team will be happy to assist.