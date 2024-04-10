Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Annie Smekens did the Hadrian’s Wall walk (84 miles) over a number of days and £530 has been handed over to Macmillan Cancer Support, although the total will be about £600 once Gift Aid is added.

She is a volunteer with several projects in Northumberland – including at Newbiggin – and those attending the handover included Cllr Alison Sutherland, Mayor of Newbiggin by the Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annie said: “Local people were very supportive along the way.

From left, Cllr Alison Sutherland, Sarah Goldie and Annie Smekens.

“I was motivated by the work that Macmillan do and also having lost a good friend to cancer.”

Sarah Goldie, Macmillan relationship fundraising manager in Northumberland, said: “We are delighted to receive the kind donation and are extremely grateful to Annie for fundraising in this way for us.

“Without this kind of support, we simply could not continue to help the growing number of people who need us. Around 2,290 people are diagnosed with cancer in Northumberland on average each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We provide information about cancer and treatment, help with feelings and daily life and information and support such as money worries and work. We provide grants to people, access to our support line and Macmillan professionals.

“Together, we can help people affected by cancer locally.”

Cllr Sutherland said: “Macmillan Cancer Support provides a fabulous service offering support to patients and families in Northumberland.