Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to the planning application the club currently uses the town’s leisure centre, but this limits the timings that it can run gymnastics and trampolining sessions and its current waiting list cannot be accommodated in the limited times available.

The club therefore wants to open its own space at Birchwood Way, Ashwood Business Park, allowing it to expand without moving out of Ashington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planning statement said: “Having their own building will allow them to run additional sessions, allow them the space to train to competition status, and conduct their own competitions freely.

The club would convert an existing industrial unit. (Photo by Google)

“There is also the potential to run adult classes as well as children’s.