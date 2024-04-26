Gymnastics and trampolining group in Ashington applies to open its own practice centre

A children’s gymnastics and trampolining group has applied for planning permission to convert an industrial unit in Ashington into a permanent base.
By Craig Buchan
Published 26th Apr 2024, 16:58 BST
According to the planning application the club currently uses the town’s leisure centre, but this limits the timings that it can run gymnastics and trampolining sessions and its current waiting list cannot be accommodated in the limited times available.

The club therefore wants to open its own space at Birchwood Way, Ashwood Business Park, allowing it to expand without moving out of Ashington.

The planning statement said: “Having their own building will allow them to run additional sessions, allow them the space to train to competition status, and conduct their own competitions freely.

The club would convert an existing industrial unit. (Photo by Google)

“There is also the potential to run adult classes as well as children’s.

“Trampolining requires a high headroom which is not locally available for a facility of this nature. This unit provides sufficient headroom without the need to move the group out of Ashington. It is the ideal location.”

