Gym in Northumberland hosting team endurance event in aid of mental health and suicide prevention charity

By Andrew Coulson
Published 1st Apr 2025, 10:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A gym located at the Whitehouse Farm Centre site near Morpeth is hosting a 12-hour endurance event to raise money for If U Care Share, a mental health and suicide prevention charity.

Taking place on Saturday, May 31 from 8am to 8pm, it will involve teams of four completing blocks of four hours on all of the concept 2 erg machines (ski-erg, bike-erg and row-erg) – splitting each of the four hours as they like.

Process Driven Fitness is also hosting a talk at the gym on Sunday, April 6 by Matthew Smith, whose family founded the charity.

It will start at 10.30am after the 9am gym class.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The team endurance event at Process Driven Fitness will take place at the end of next month.The team endurance event at Process Driven Fitness will take place at the end of next month.
The team endurance event at Process Driven Fitness will take place at the end of next month.

There is a donation page to support the endurance event. Go to www.totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/provendrivenfitnessiucsf

People can book their place in the audience for the free talk at https://processdrivenfitness.wodify.com/OnlineSalesPortal/ReviewPlanPurchase.aspx?OnlineMembershipId=285485&OnlineMembershipPaymentOptionId=1160875&IsMobile=True&PromoCodeInputParameter=

Related topics:NorthumberlandMorpeth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice