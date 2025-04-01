Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A gym located at the Whitehouse Farm Centre site near Morpeth is hosting a 12-hour endurance event to raise money for If U Care Share, a mental health and suicide prevention charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Saturday, May 31 from 8am to 8pm, it will involve teams of four completing blocks of four hours on all of the concept 2 erg machines (ski-erg, bike-erg and row-erg) – splitting each of the four hours as they like.

Process Driven Fitness is also hosting a talk at the gym on Sunday, April 6 by Matthew Smith, whose family founded the charity.

It will start at 10.30am after the 9am gym class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team endurance event at Process Driven Fitness will take place at the end of next month.

There is a donation page to support the endurance event. Go to www.totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/provendrivenfitnessiucsf

People can book their place in the audience for the free talk at https://processdrivenfitness.wodify.com/OnlineSalesPortal/ReviewPlanPurchase.aspx?OnlineMembershipId=285485&OnlineMembershipPaymentOptionId=1160875&IsMobile=True&PromoCodeInputParameter=