Gym in Northumberland hosting team endurance event in aid of mental health and suicide prevention charity
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Taking place on Saturday, May 31 from 8am to 8pm, it will involve teams of four completing blocks of four hours on all of the concept 2 erg machines (ski-erg, bike-erg and row-erg) – splitting each of the four hours as they like.
Process Driven Fitness is also hosting a talk at the gym on Sunday, April 6 by Matthew Smith, whose family founded the charity.
It will start at 10.30am after the 9am gym class.
There is a donation page to support the endurance event. Go to www.totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/provendrivenfitnessiucsf
People can book their place in the audience for the free talk at https://processdrivenfitness.wodify.com/OnlineSalesPortal/ReviewPlanPurchase.aspx?OnlineMembershipId=285485&OnlineMembershipPaymentOptionId=1160875&IsMobile=True&PromoCodeInputParameter=
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.