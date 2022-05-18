Guitar signed by music legend Sting to go up for auction

The 1951 Fender Telecaster Precision Bass Guitar signed by Sting.

The 1951 Fender Telecaster Precision Bass Guitar, favoured by Sting himself, was originally sold as part of charity auction in celebration of his 50th Birthday.

And now it is going up for auction.

The stunning guitar, which is signed by some of the region’s most well-known celebrities including Sting himself, Robson Green, Phil Sumner, Tim Healy and Denise Welsh, is set to go under the hammer on June 15, at North East Auction House, Anderson & Garland.

The charity auction, held as a tribute to Sting, by Varity Club Great Britain, took place at the Civic Centre in Newcastle on May 7, 2004.