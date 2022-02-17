Group working to make a difference to Blyth field

The Friends of Crofton Field are looking to make environmental improvements to the former Crofton Heap and Carnival Field in Blyth.

The Friends of Crofton Field are a group of community minded residents who have joined together to make environmental improvements to the former Crofton Heap and Carnival Field in Blyth.

Now members are calling on parents and other responsible adults to help make a difference during the forthcoming half-term school holiday.

The Friends of Crofton Field have put together the perfect activity to bring youngsters along to and help them connect with nature.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Friends are holding a free nest box making event on Wednesday, February 23, at the Buffalo Centre, in Blyth, from 10am to noon.

They will provide the tools needed to assemble the nest box kits. No skill or prior knowledge is needed and plenty of help will be available from their volunteers.

After the event the nest boxes will be put up in the woodland at Crofton Field to attract nesting birds.

Each box will have a number and ‘what3words’, so that they can be easily found.

Participants will be able to visit their own box during the spring and summer to see whether it has been used by nesting birds.

Anyone who wants to take should email the Friend’s Secretary at [email protected] to book a time.

It is anticipated that it should take no more than 30 minutes to assemble each nest box. Early booking is advised to be sure of securing a place.

The Friends have been helped by generous financial help from Blyth Town Council, which has helped them to engage local charity Blyth Star Enterprise to make 30 top-quality nest box kits.

Founded in March 2021, the Friends of Crofton Field are a group of community minded residents who have joined together to make environmental improvements to the former Crofton Heap and Carnival Field in Blyth.

They work closely with site owners Northumberland County Council to improve access and the condition of the woodland.