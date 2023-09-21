News you can trust since 1854
Group rides in Northumberland raise awareness of 'pass wide and slow' message

A national campaign to educate motorists on how they can safely pass horses on the road included a ride in the Stannington and Morpeth areas.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:21 BST
The Pass Wide and Slow Awareness Rides took place at the weekend with 16 horses/ponies and riders in Stannington, along with two officers and their horses Pluto and Parker from the Northumbria Police Mounted Section, and seven horses, two dogs and a cyclist setting off from Calla Equestrian at Benridge.

Bernie Browne, one of the organisers of the Stannington ride, said: “We also had our little mascot Smartie being led and a lovely lady in her electric wheelchair who wanted to be part of our awareness ride. Also foot followers.

“The ride is to raise awareness of the rules in the Highway Code regarding passing horses safely. This states that you should slow down and pass at 10mph – giving at least two metres of space.”

