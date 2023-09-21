Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Pass Wide and Slow Awareness Rides took place at the weekend with 16 horses/ponies and riders in Stannington, along with two officers and their horses Pluto and Parker from the Northumbria Police Mounted Section, and seven horses, two dogs and a cyclist setting off from Calla Equestrian at Benridge.

Bernie Browne, one of the organisers of the Stannington ride, said: “We also had our little mascot Smartie being led and a lovely lady in her electric wheelchair who wanted to be part of our awareness ride. Also foot followers.